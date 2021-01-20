Crappie and Sunfish Regulation Changes Proposed by New York

More fishing regulations are being proposed by New York's DEC. Under the new management plan, anglers would see an increase in size limits and a reduction in the number of Sunfish and Crappie you could keep.

The Sunfish and Crappie Management Plan is intended to "provide sustainable and unique fishing opportunities for several popular panfish. In addition to Sunfish and Crappie; Bluegill, Pumpkinseed, and Redbreast species would also be included in the proposed changes.

The plan was compiled with input from fishery managers, the opinions of New York anglers, and some scientific findings. The plan suggests lowering daily harvest limits and increasing minimum size limits. Here some specifics outlined in the plan:

*Reducing the sunfish statewide daily harvest limit from 50 to 25 fish

*Increasing the crappie statewide minimum size limit from nine to 10 inches

*Implementing an eight-inch minimum size limit and a daily harvest limit of 15 for sunfish in the following waters:

Blydenburgh Lake (DEC Region 1)

Lake Welch (Region 3)

Canadarago Lake and Goodyear Lake (Region 4)

Saratoga Lake (Region 5)

Sixtown Pond and Red Lake (Region 6)

Cazenovia Lake and Otisco Lake (Region 7)

Honeoye Lake (Region 8)

Silver Lake (Region 9)

*Implementing a 12-inch minimum size limit and a daily harvest limit of 10 for crappie in the following waters:

Muscoot Reservoir (Region 3)

Saratoga Lake (Region 5)

Delta Lake (Region 6)

Cazenovia Lake and Otisco Lake (Region 7)

Waneta/Lamoka lakes and Honeoye Lake (Region 8)

Bear Lake (Region 9)

Comments on the draft plan should be submitted by February 15. E-mail to fishplans@dec.ny.gov or regular mail to Jeff Loukmas, NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-4753. Include "Sunfish and Crappie Management Plan" in the subject line. Read details on the draft plan at the DEC's website.

Other proposed DEC changes to fishing regulations:

12" size limit for smallmouth and largemouth bass.

Allowing only circle hooks when fishing for striped bass.

