Not even COVID-19 can keep Santa's Workshop from reopening for the holidays at the North Pole in New York. Get ready for the Christmas fun just 3 hours from Utica.

Santa's Workshop is usually hosts events from July to Decemeber, but this year, a global pandemic had other plans. (Hey, even Santa has to stay healthy.) Fortunately, the workshop has been given the go ahead to reopen - and will be bringing back their special events, albeit with some new restrictions.

The park manager Matthew Stanley says he owes a big thanks to the hard work of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, who worked hard to get guidelines and permissions from the state, according to the Press-Republican.

The historic park opened in 1949, and has been hosting holiday fun for families since then. Usually, Santa's Workshop starts their holiday event two weeks prior to Thanksgiving, but this year things will probably get a late start. That said, the park still plans to host their popular park tours and workshop tours - though details have yet to be worked out. Unfortunately, Yuletide Family Weekends have been cancelled for 2020.

"We are very excited by the news coming from the State of New York. Santa is working closely with his helpers to finalize a schedule for this holiday season. Tickets will need to be purchased in advance, face masks will need to be worn and other restrictions will apply to keep you and his helpers safe, but he is just thrilled to be able to welcome you back into his workshop here at North Pole, NY," the park announced on Facebook.

To follow the progress of the park as they finalize events and calendars for 2020, you can find them on Facebook, and online at NorthPoleNY.com.