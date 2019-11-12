You can spend a weekend with jolly old St Nick this holiday season at Santa's Workshop in North Pole, New York.

Yuletide Family Weekends at Santa's Workshop includes plenty of Christmas fun and it's only a few hours away. The kids can make ornaments at the Trim the Tree Party. The highlight of the evening comes with the arrival of Santa's official tree inspector, Rowdy the Rascal Reindeer. There's caroling, magic shows and story telling at Twas the Night Before Christmas. Santa will even make a surprise visit to each lodge.

Enjoy the Village of Lights as Santa's Workshop is transformed into a Christmas Winter Wonderland. Roast marshmallows and feed the reindeer. The Village of Lights opens December 8th.

During the day, the kids can visit Santa and Mrs Clause in their home to make that last minute gift request. Take a ride on the steam train, reindeer carousel, kiddie bobsled and the whirling Christmas tree. Watch the Nativity Pageant, a puppet show or just be amused by Frosty the Snowman, Rowdy the Reindeer, Miranda Mouse, Chris Moose and other members of the Mother Goose Guild.

Photo Credit - North Pole NY

Treats and gifts will be waiting in your room when you arrive. You'll take home a photo of your family and the kids will each receive a gift picked by Santa himself.

Call 1-800-806-0215 x130 for rates and details. Visit Northpoleny.com to learn more.

North Pole, New York is a little over 3 hours from Utica.