Central New York is a hotspot for unidentified flying objects. Did you know that New York ranks fifth in the county for the number of reported sightings?

This group has been recording UFOs for more than two years, so there must be plenty of Unidentified Flying Objects to keep them busy. The video below was filmed on April 1, 2020.

https://www.mufoncms.com/files_jeud8334j/107434_submitter_file1__OrbsCloseup.mp4

Well, what do you think? Did you see 5 UFOs? Let us know in the comments below.

Have you seen an Unidentified Flying Object? If so, report it to the National UFO Reporting Center. They have been in operation since 1974 and claim to be the most comprehensive and up to date UFO information source. You can also join MUFON.

