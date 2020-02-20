January 2020 UFO Sightings In New York With Video

Central New York and Upstate is a hotspot for unidentified flying objects. New York ranks fifth in the county for the number of reported sightings.

Our information comes from the National UFO Reporting Center. They have been in operation since 1974 and claim to be the most comprehensive and up to date UFO information source.

Close Encounters, December 2019:

Large Explosion in Ballston Spa

Occurred: 12/29/2019 22:43 (Entered as : 12/29/19 22:43)

Reported: 12/31/2019 8:13:33 AM 08:13

Posted: 2/7/2020

Location: Ballston Spa, NY

Shape: Unknown

Duration: 2 minute

A large explosion followed by bright light heard across multiple towns in the county.

Mothership Over Utica For Christmas

Occurred: 12/25/2019 23:00 (Entered as : 12/25/2019 23:00)

Reported: 1/1/2020 2:57:16 PM 14:57

Posted: 2/7/2020

Location: Utica, NY

Shape: Disk

Duration: 3 minutes

NY Abductee Records Inside A UFO Sending Clear Video Footage Must See!!!

NY Abductee Records Inside A Mothership UFO. It Shows A Alien Humanoid That Appears From Outta Nowhere & A Disk UFO That Was Inside Of It. I Say Mothership Because The UFO Disk Was Inside Of It.

*The Eagle has not been able to obtain the video mentioned above.

7 UFOs Christmas Eve in Burlington Flats

Occurred: 12/24/2019 18:55 (Entered as : 12-24-2019 18:55)

Reported: 1/16/2020 8:50:15 AM 08:50

Posted: 2/7/2020

Location: Burlington Flats, NY

Shape: Triangle

Duration: 7 minutes

7 UFOs Christmas Eve Upstate NY Rising Vertically one at a time each 3 bright red lights

While looking at big pole barn with a huge point of lights Christmas display shining on the barn and into the sky Christmas Eve, I turned around just before pulling the electric cord out to turn lights off and noticed 1 bright red-orange light with 2 smaller lights same color on each side of the bigger light in middle. As I continued to stare it slowly vertically continued to rise just above the mountain peak and another exact same 3 lights in the same formation rose right underneath it...

This happened again 7 times until My wife and I saw all 7 crafts slowly bouncing around and flickering in a vertical pattern as if looking directly at the pole barn with all the Christmas display lights on it...I asked my wife to quickly get phone and record...she ran inside and in that time the lower craft and its lights slowly flickered and went out one after the other until only the original craft was left still lit which eventually slowly flickered out as well.....My wife was able to snap a quick picture which we have of the last craft still lit...

3 Saucers Reported In Syracuse

Occurred: 12/16/2019 18:15 (Entered as : 12/16/219 18:15)

Reported: 12/16/2019 4:36:11 PM 16:36

Posted: 12/19/2019

Location: Syracuse, NY

Shape: Circle

Duration: Ongoing

12/16/2019: 3 saucers were reported to the police and they did not believe me.911 wrote it off like it was a joke. Circler craft with different colors of lights as low as 100ft shooting straight up to be about where jets fly. Hovering and going from left to right very quickly.

18 UFOs Over Building in Utica

Occurred: 12/9/2019 23:00 (Entered as : 12/9/2019 23:00)

Reported: 12/15/2019 12:52:48 PM 12:52

Posted: 12/19/2019

Location: Utica, NY

Shape: Circle

Duration: 3 minutes

18 UFOs Over Building Clear Video! 18 Ufos Pop In From Outta Nowhere & Swirl Over Building. Sending Clear Video To ufocntr@nwlink.com.

*The Eagle has not been able to obtain the video mentioned above.

UFO Abduction in Utica

Occurred: 11/27/2019 22:00 (Entered as : 11/27/2019 22:00)

Reported: 11/30/2019 1:39:46 PM 13:39

Posted: 12/1/2019

Location: Utica, NY

Shape: Other

Duration:90 seconds

UFO Abduction Caught On Cam! Emailing Video To You

I saw lights in the sky moving around acting very weird so I grabbed my camera & started recording them. All sudden I was blinded by a green light & felt like I was being lifted off the ground that's all I remembered. I woke up laying on the ground I went home & noticed 2 hours were missing. I rewatched the video & noticed the green light that blinded me was a green ufo right above me. I am emailing you the video.

*The Eagle has not been able to obtain the video mentioned above.

UFOs With Possible Extraterrestrial Intelligence, January 2020:

Bright Ball in Schaghticoke

Occurred: 1/20/2020 00:45 (Entered as : 1/20/20 00:45)

Reported: 1/25/2020 5:25:19 PM 17:25

Posted: 2/7/2020

Location: Schaghticoke, NY

Shape: Sphere

Duration:10 seconds

It was not a plane, meteor or a balloon. I was driving home from work. It was after midnight. As I was driving, out of nowhere, a large bright ball passed from left to right in the sky in front of me. It wasn't up very high. There was no sound. There was no trail of any kind. It moved in a straight line and disappeared over a line of trees. Very fascinating to say the least

Triangle Shaped Object in Delhi

Occurred: 1/17/2020 21:31 (Entered as : 01/17/2020 21:31)

Reported: 1/18/2020 1:48:15 PM 13:48

Posted: 2/7/2020

Location: Delhi, NY

Shape: Triangle

Duration: 5-6 minutes

On 1/17/2020 FRIDAY EVENING AT 9:31, I WENT TO LET DOG OUT NOTICED IN N-E SKY TRIANGLE SHAPE OBJECT WITH ONE BRIGHT WHITE LIGHT ON EACH CORNER AN RED STROBE IN CENTER GOING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED GOING IN SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION

Giant Spiral Chemtrail in Deerfield

Occurred: 1/16/2020 23:30 (Entered as : 1/16/2019 23:30)

Reported: 1/18/2020 3:09:43 AM 03:09

Posted: 2/7/2020

Location: Deerfield, NY

Shape: Unknown

Duration: 1

Invisible spinning ufo making giant spiral chemtrail Video On UFOSTALKER. Invisible spinning ufo making giant spiral chemtrail Jan 16, 2020, The camera stopped working in the middle of recording it.

UFOStalker.com

*Please note the information on National UFO Reporting Center says Deerfield while UFOSTALKER says the event occurred in Washington Mills.

9 Orangeish Glowing Dots In Albany

Occurred: 1/16/2020 12:50 (Entered as : 01/16/20 12:50)

Reported: 1/18/2020 6:51:54 PM 18:51

Posted: 2/7/2020

Location: Albany, NY

Shape: Circle

Duration:30 seconds

9 orangeish (or a single object) in the sky during the day.

I was walking across the street in downtown Albany, NY and was looking at the building architectures. I saw a sign that I thought was interesting against the blue sky. That’s when I noticed an odd formation in the sky. It was a number of orangish dots, eight in a circle and one in the center (after looking at my photo). I couldn’t tell if it was a single object or nine objects together in unison.

There wasn’t a lot of clouds in the sky, a few. So the formation (or object) didn’t stand out like a plane in the sky, but you could definitely see it against the blue sky. The dots were a tad faint, almost like they were glowing, but very lightly. I don’t want to say they were pulsating, but they did come across as glowing.

It had some rotation. Again, not sure if it was a single object in the sky or nine individual objects, but they seemed to move in unison. The rotation was very slow, but it was enough to notice that there was movement.

I quickly pulled out my camera and managed to take a single photo. I tried to take a video, but as I switched to video on my phone, the object(s) quickly moved to the upward towards the left and then was gone.

Have you seen an Unidentified Flying Object? If so, report it to the National UFO Reporting Center. They have been in operation since 1974 and claim to be the most comprehensive and up to date UFO information source. You can also join MUFON.