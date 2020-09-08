Does This Video Footage Show a UFO Flying Over Utica?

The video, posted to YouTube by 'Alien Agenda', shows a glowing orange shape ejecting what appear to be several other balls of light, before somewhat changing shape. It was reportedly recorded on September 3, 2020.

The man filming the video repeatedly calls out for 'Chris' to come and watch the phenomenon.

The video has racked up a few thousand views, with some suggesting the footage could be a helicopter or Chinese paper lanterns - while others are convinced the footage shows an actual UFO.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, UFO sightings are up over 50% across the United States, presumably because people have so much time on their hands.