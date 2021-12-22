Authorities are still investigating a crash that involved a tractor trailer and three passenger vehicles in the Ulster County Town of Saugerties, New York.

The crash happened at approximately 1:46pm on Monday, December 20, 2021 in the southbound lanes of I-87.

New York State Police say that, through their preliminary investigation, they determined that the driver of the tractor trailer allegedly rear-ended a passenger vehicle, and caused a chain reaction crash with two other cars.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with what troopers describes as "minor injuries." A fourth person, identified only as a passenger in one of the vehicles, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

New York State Police say that they are still working to determine what caused the driver of the tractor trailer to hit the first car.

Troop T tractor trailer Ulster (1) Photo Credit: New York State Police December 2021

All lanes of the New York State Thruway (I-87) between the Kingston Exit (Exit 19) and the Saugerties Exit (Exit 20) were closed so that the helicopter taking the individual to Albany Medical Center could land. Lanes were reopened following the helicopter's takeoff and investigators' preliminary findings.

Anyone who was driving in the are at the time of the crash, who had dashcam footage, or information that might be useful to the investigation are asked to all New York State Police.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No additional information, including an update on the condition of any of the passengers, was available at the time of this posting.]

Elk Grazing and Playing in the Heart of Pennsylvania Elk Country Herds of Elk in Elk County, Pennsylvania

This Exclusive $1 Million Property in Utica, NY Offers Luxury, Privacy and City Life The home and property at 1224 Pleasant Street in the Upstate New York city of Utica is breathtaking. The home, actually located inside the Town of New Hartford, offers convenient city-life with the exclusivity and privacy of the country.

10 Photos That Remind You Just How Much Litter America Produces 10 Photos That Remind You Just How Much Litter and Pollution America Produces