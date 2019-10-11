Verona Man Arrested For Burning Girlfriend’s Property

A Verona man is under arrest following a domestic dispute on Warner Road in the Town of Verona.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene Thursday.

During their investigation police learned the alleged suspect, Jason Tuttle, had burned and destroyed the property of his live-in girlfriend.

Photo Courtesy of The Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Tuttle was later located at his residence in Westmoreland and taken in to custody without incident.

He's been transported to Oneida County Jail where he is being held pending arraignment in Central Arraignment Court.

He's facing several charges including Aggravated Family Offense, a class E felony, Criminal Mischief 4th, a class A misdemeanor, and Arson 5th, a class A misdemeanor.