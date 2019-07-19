Varick Street Bar Owner Reacts To Fatal Stabbing

It was early Friday morning three people were stabbed during an altercation on Varick Street. One of the victims was killed in what police are calling a fight.

Michelle Klosek was closing down her bar for the night when she and her staff noticed a disturbance down the street. Klosek tells WIBX, her security staff had earlier rejected admittance to members of the group for being to rowdy. Klosek also talked about another bar on that had denied them entrance.

According to police, just after 1:00 a.m. the fight broke out. A 33-year-old male was found on the street when police arrived with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

For Klosek, the horrific scene hit all too close to home. Klosek says her security staff acted quickly when the fight initially broke out to bring nearby bystanders into her establishment and lock the doors.

It was from there she witnessed one of the victims flee from the scene and collapse in the street, directly in front of her bar. Klosek tells WIBX's First News with Keeler in the Morning, "I'm praying for the victim's family." She released the following statement after reading it live on the air.

We are deeply saddened by the events of last night.

We take pride in the safety of all of our patrons, using state certified security throughout Sickenberger Lane, The Stief and The Varick. At no point were any of our guests in danger.

Our thoughts and prayers go to the victims & their families.

Utica Police are still investigating the incident and more details will be provide when they become available. You can listen to our full interview with Michelle Klosek in the video below.