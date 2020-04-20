Iconic Utica Bar Has Your Favorite Cocktails in the Bag – To Go

One Utica bar is thinking outside the cup to give you a taste of the Varick Street nightlife at home.

The Stief, one of Varick Street's most iconic bars, has been challenged since New York State began its PAUSE, in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Michelle Klosek says it was her daughter, Taylor, who came up with the brilliant plan to put some of their more popular cocktails in bags. "We wouldn’t have such a successful business without her ideas and business concepts. The latest was the drink pouches to go." The initial Facebook post about the drinks reached 23,000 people.

Credit: Michelle Klosek/The Stief

Their current cocktail offerings include Sex on the Beach, Cosmos, Margarita, and Fish Bowls - all served in a flexible pouch with a straw. If your New York State requires that you order a food item with alcohol - so The Stief also has a selection of appetizers and other foods to accompany your beverage.

The Stief is open Monday-Thursday 4pm-8pm, and Friday and Saturday 4pm-9pm. You can pick up your order curbside or they'll deliver. Just call (315) 269-1236 to place your order.

Remember to support your local restaurants and bars during the PAUSE, so they'll be there when all this is over.