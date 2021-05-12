Get ready for some women's tackle football this weekend in Utica.

The Utica Hellcats, the city's first all-female football team, will make their debut on Saturday at Sal Longo Field at Proctor Park.

Their apart of the Women's Football Alliance, which describes itself as ''the largest, longest running, and most competitive women’s tackle football league in the world. Women’s tackle football teams and leagues have been in existence for over four decades, but the most promising growth in the sport – both in the number of teams and in the level of competition – has taken place over the last five years.''

Utica is one of dozens of teams in the league. There are three divisions in the WFA - think of them similar to how the NCAA categorizes Division I, Division II and Division III. Utica is in Division III, along with 34 other teams. However, due to the pandemic and impact it's had on local economies, sponsorships and travel restrictions, many teams appear to be in limbo this year.

Currently, Utica's Hellcats have just four games on their schedule, including just two different opponents. This Saturday the Hellcats host the New York Knockout, a Capital-Region team who plays home games in Schenectady. The Hellcats currently have a home and road games scheduled against the Knockout, along home and road tilts against the MIFA All-Stars, a Toronto area club.

Kickoff for this Saturday's contest at Sal Longo Field in Utica is set for 6:00PM. Tickets are $10 for adults. Admission for children is free.

To get a feel for caliber of league play, here's a some highlights from the WFA's 2018 Championship Game which was televised on ESPN:

