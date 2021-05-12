Here’s What The Bills Schedule “Reportedly” Looks Like: Lots of Night Games

The official NFL schedule comes out later tonight, but as you may have noticed on social media, NFL reporters have leaked games and now many fans know parts of the schedule before it's even official.

Here's what we do know.

The Bills will open up the 2021 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home at 1PM.

According to multiple reports, the Bills will travel to New Orleans to play the Saints on Thanksgiving at 7:15PM.

According to Buffalo Rumblings, the Bills will also play the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead on Sunday Night Football in week 5, then will travel to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football in week 6.

Longtime Bills reporter, and current reporter for The Athletic, Joe Buscaglia reports that the above games will happen, and that the Bills will play the Jets on the road in week 10, the Patriots on Monday Night Football in week 13, and play then play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 14.

Buscaglia has the Bills at New England week 16 and hosting the Jets in week 18 (remember, it's 17 games this season, not 16). The Falcons are also reportedly traveling to play the Bills in week 17.

Again, however, this is all unofficial and won't be official until 8PM when the NFL releases the schedule to the masses.

The entire New Orleans Saints schedule was reportedly leaked earlier today, which I'm sure is not ideal for the Saints and the NFL...

Let's get hyped Bills fans!

