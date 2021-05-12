The ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Show Is Finally In Production

Production on Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially underway. The news was revealed by Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor during a remote interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! McGregor joined the interview from the very studio where the Disney+ series is currently filming.

Up until this point, we’ve only been given tidbits of information about the new series. We learned that Hayden Christensen will be returning as Darth Vader, and Ahmed Best will not be reprising his role of Jar Jar Binks. The show will take place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith. Just before the pandemic, rumors swirled that the series had been canceled shortly before production was about to begin. Instead, the show went on hiatus as a new writer, Joby Harold, was brought in to rework the scripts. About 13 months after that announcement, cameras are rolling at last on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

McGregor hasn’t dropped any spoilers, which led Kimmel to ask him what the consequences of leaking information would be. “I don’t think they can fire me, no,” McGregor admitted. “But they wouldn’t be at all happy with me. Nor would anybody else. It would be a shame to spoil — that’s the thing about all these reveals, it just spoils it for the fans.”

However, McGregor did confirm that he got to film a special scene on Star Wars Day, although he wouldn’t share with whom. “I got to play a very special scene on May the Fourth with someone very special in my life, and that’s all I can tell you about it,” he stated. The actor also added that the production has “some great scripts and great people to work with” and that he’s “having a good time.”

Watch the full interview below:

Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2022.

