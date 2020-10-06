Utica/Rome Lowe’s Offering Curbside Trick-Or-Treating

Lowe's is celebrating Halloween in a new way this year. Little monsters will receive free 'sweet treats' and 'kid-sized pumpkins' with the new curbside trick-or-treating.

Halloween will look different this year due to the coronavirus, but Lowe's is "building" something new for our ghosts and goblins. Lt the kids dress up in their favorite costume and bring them to the Central New York Lowe's where you're pre-registered for the new curbside trick-or-treating.

Go here starting October 10, 2020, to pre-register the kids at the following locations for curbside trick or treating.

Utica: 710 Horatio St Utica, NY 13502-1492.

New Hartford: 4699 Middle Settlement Rd. New Hartford: NY 13413.

Rome: 1230 Erie Blvd W Rome, NY 13440-8302.

Herkimer: 182 Lowes Blvd Herkimer, NY 13350.

Oneida: 1200 Lowe's Dr. Oneida, NY 13421.

Syracuse: 131 Simon Dr. Syracuse, NY 13224-2350.

Cicero: 5701 E Circle Dr. Cicero, NY 13039-8638.

Norwich: 5411 State Hwy 12 Norwich, NY 13815-3202.

Clay: 3856 State Route 31, Liverpool, NY 13090.

In honor of fire safety month, Lowe's is offering a Kids' DIY Workshop. The free fire safety kit' is available for curbside pickup and includes a firetruck with stickers that's as fun to play with as it is to build. The DIY programs are designed to inspire the next generation of builders while growing their confidence and DIY skillset. Pre-register here.

According to FEMA, there were ‎1,318,500 fires in 2018, resulting in 15,200 injuries and 3,655 deaths. On average, a fire department responded to a fire every 24 seconds in the United States, according to the National Fire Protection Association. A structure fire occurred every 63 seconds, a home fire occurred every 87 seconds, and an outside property fire occurred every 52 seconds.