Strong Thunderstorms With Gusty Winds and Small Hail in CNY

Thunderstorms with strong winds and possible hail are expected in central New York.

The National Weather Service is calling for strong to severe storms in Oneida, Onondaga and Madison counties Wednesday afternoon.

"Some wind gusts Wednesday afternoon of 35 mph to 45 mph may result in a few downed trees and wires. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with gusty winds and small hail Wednesday afternoon as well."

More showers are possible Thursday morning. After the storm passes, sunny, warm weather is expected right through the weekend.

Wednesday: A chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%

Sunshine returns for the weekend with temperatures in the low 60's Friday, low 70's Saturday and mid 60's Sunday.

Keep Up-To-Date

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

