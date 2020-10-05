Cuomo Extends New York Registration / Inspection Expiration Dates

Governor Andrew Cuomo has once again extended the expiration date of vehicle inspections, registrations, and driver licenses for another month here in New York.

Cuomo issued a new executive order extending the expiration date of vehicle registrations and vehicle inspections to November 3rd 2020. The order applies only to those that lapsed since March.

This original executive order, issued on March 27th, temporarily suspended the state’s annual vehicle inspection requirement through October 4th 2020. This was done in order to encourage New Yorkers to stay home during the height of the pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

CBS6 of Albany reports New York State DMV offices have been faced with massive delays in getting transactions completed. But by extending a vehicle's inspection, Tom Aidala, an auto technician with Walter's Auto Body in Schenectady, says it could be putting motorists at risk.

"There will be things that could go wrong with the vehicle where the owner of the vehicle simply may not know," said Aidala. "A lot of people don’t know if their tires are worn to the point where it won’t be safe in bad weather until it’s too late."

Cuomo's order applied to any vehicle with an inspection that was current as of March 1st 2020. About 10.5 million vehicles are registered to operate statewide here in New York. There are about 10,000 auto shops with state certification to perform inspections. The DMV has a tool online for you to find a shop close to you.

New York inspection shops had performed 739,000 fewer inspections from March through August 2020 than they had the same period the prior year, according to the Democrat and Chronicle.