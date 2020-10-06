Halloween and the associated fun can be overwhelming for people with sensory processing issues. One haunted attraction is taking steps to provide a "sensory-inclusive" experience for their guest - one hour from Utica.

Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park features four haunted attractions to scare guests - from a haunted hayride to a scary outdoor walk. If you or your child has a sensory processing disorder, the sounds, lights, and the whole experience can just seem like too much.

Frightmare Farms wants everyone to be able to enjoy their Halloween experience, so they're partnered with Kulture City to provide training and special kits that make the experience accessible for individuals with processing disorders.

Kulture City says there's a difference between 'sensory-friendly' and 'sensory-inclusive'. "Sensory friendly is one where the location has had all the potentially noxious stimuli removed. Because this is sometimes a difficult task, accessibility is therefore limited to the day and location of the sensory friendly event. Sensory inclusion liberates that."

It creates daily accessibility with training, tools and other modifications that although do not remove the noxious stimuli, help the guest cope with this potential sensory over stimulation better thus ensuring an accepting and inclusive experience for all.

Guests can pick up a 'sensory bag' when they arrive at the park. Sensory bags contain special KCVIP badges, fidget tools, noise canceling headphones and other resources. The bags are available for no cost by leaving an ID.

If you think you're brave enough, you can purchase tickets at frightmarefarms.net/tickets

Tickets are $30 for regular admission to all but the hayride, $45 fro VIP admission, and $17 for the hayride. The scream park is located at 4816 State Route 49, Palermo.