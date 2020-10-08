Utica/Rome Fall Foliage Past Peak After Storms

Here's the fifth 2020 I Love NY Fall Foliage Report for Central New York. Before the storms, volunteer spotters had predicted brilliant and colorful fall foliage this weekend with peak and near-peak conditions expected throughout Utica/Rome.

Volunteer spotters submit their reports to I Love NY on Tuesday of each week. We had some gusty winds and strong thunderstorms roll through the area on Wednesday, 10/7/2020, that was not included in this week's report.

Montgomery County is predicted to experience 75% color change and peak conditions by the weekend with bright orange and yellow leaves, highlighted by bright reds.

is predicted to experience 75% color change and peak conditions by the weekend with bright orange and yellow leaves, highlighted by bright reds. Transition is rapidly increasing in Broome County with Binghamton predicting peak foliage at a 70% change, featuring vivid red, bright orange, and brilliant yellow leaves.

with Binghamton predicting peak foliage at a 70% change, featuring vivid red, bright orange, and brilliant yellow leaves. In Chenango County , Norwich spotters predict 85% change with brilliant shades of red, yellow, and orange.

, Norwich spotters predict 85% change with brilliant shades of red, yellow, and orange. Reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta in Otsego County predict 75% leaf change and near-peak shades of red, yellow, and orange amidst green patches.

predict 75% leaf change and near-peak shades of red, yellow, and orange amidst green patches. The Schoharie County village of Middleburgh should expect up to 90% change and near-peak foliage with very bright orange and yellow leaves, with plenty of red and some fading green leaves.

village of Middleburgh should expect up to 90% change and near-peak foliage with very bright orange and yellow leaves, with plenty of red and some fading green leaves. Madison County spotters from Cazenovia predict 50% change with bright red, yellow, and some orange touches on the leaves.

spotters from Cazenovia predict 50% change with bright red, yellow, and some orange touches on the leaves. Conditions in Oneida County around Utica, with 50% change and varying yellow-green shades, orange, and red.

Foliage spotters in the Adirondacks say color change as almost 100%.

Lake Placid at 100% color change and muted shades of red, yellow, and burnt orange.

at 100% color change and muted shades of red, yellow, and burnt orange.



Newcomb predicts complete transition and past-peak foliage with bright reds, oranges, and yellows.

predicts complete transition and past-peak foliage with bright reds, oranges, and yellows.



Whiteface Mountain foliage will be just past-peak with shades of red, orange, and green, along with remaining touches of purple and yellow.

foliage will be just past-peak with shades of red, orange, and green, along with remaining touches of purple and yellow.



Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab spotters predict 90% color change with just-past-peak leaves.

spotters predict 90% color change with just-past-peak leaves.



Saranac Lake expects past-peak conditions with 90-95% color change and shades of gold, orange and yellow.

expects past-peak conditions with 90-95% color change and shades of gold, orange and yellow.



Malone is expected to be peak to just-past-peak with nearly complete color change and average-to-bright shades of orange and yellow, along with some shining reds.

is expected to be peak to just-past-peak with nearly complete color change and average-to-bright shades of orange and yellow, along with some shining reds.



South of Lake George , look for 60% change with mostly yellows and orange, along with some reds. S

, look for 60% change with mostly yellows and orange, along with some reds. S



Old Forge in Herkimer County expects 100% color change and past-peak foliage with some bright orange and yellow leaves.

