Utica Zoo Treasure Hunt Kicks Off Easter Weekend

The place to be this weekend is at the Utica Zoo for a treasure hunt.

Who is ready for an egg-cellent weekend here at the Utica Zoo?! They're kicking off a celebration and a week-long treasure hunt throughout the zoo.

One lucky treasure hunt winner will be randomly chosen to receive a symbolic adoption of Willow our Flemish Giant Rabbit, valued at $100! [Utica Zoo]

After entering the Zoo, go to the TreeTop gift shop and pick up your treasure hunt packet to participate.

The First 200 children receive a mini goody bag on Saturday, 4/3.

Looking for the perfect Easter gift? Try your luck at snagging the one and only red panda encounter for those 8+ and up to 2 People. The 30-minute session is $225 and dependent on the weather and the animal’s mood.

Go on exhibit with our WORLD FAMOUS Red Panda couple, Ming Yu and Muse. Feed them their favorite treat and learn about their conservation status. Please note that this is our most popular encounter and may need to be booked several months in advance. [Utica Zoo]

Now that things are starting to open up across New York State, you can plan your child's birthday party. How about considering the wildest place in town, the Utica Zoo? The Eagle Pavillion is available for gatherings from May-August. RSVP Here. The Utica Zoo offers several packages and extras to fit your budget.

The Utica Zoo is open to all visitors 363 days a year, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Summer hours are now in effect from 10AM-4:30PM. Properly worn masks are required while on-grounds, as well as social distancing measures. Visit UticaZoo.org/prepare for full details.