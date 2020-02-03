Will NY Lower The Legal Limit On Drunk Driving?

If two New York lawmakers have their way the blood alcohol level for being considered too drunk to drive would be lowered from .08 to .05.

According to the article from www.news10.com Assemblyman Felix Ortiz and Senator John Liu want New York to become the second state in the country to lower the blood alcohol limit to .05. Utah became the first state to lower the mark to .05 in 2018. Vermont is also looking into lowering legal limit too.

The American Beverage Institute, a D.C.-based trade group, strongly opposes such measures, noting on their website that “the move is an attack on the restaurant and hospitality industries and converts their responsible customers into criminals.”

Countries like Canada, France, and Germany that have a .05 BAC see fewer drunk driving crashes despite similar alcohol consumption.

So what do you think? Should New York lower the limit?