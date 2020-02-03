Protect Yourself And Pets From Coyotes

At this time last year, two dogs were killed after 7-10 coyotes, running loose in the Glass Factory/Morgan road, attacked them.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has issued guidelines to minimize conflicts between people, pets and coyotes.

Have you ever heard the call of a coyote or coyotes? It's a beautiful but scary sound at the same time. Coyotes howl and yip primarily to communicate with each other and establish territory. They may bark when they are defending a den or a kill.

Coyotes play an integral role in maintaining healthy ecosystems and species diversity by regulating mid-sized predators like foxes, raccoons, opossums and skunks.

The DEC says the Eastern coyote is found in many habitats, from rural farmland and forests to populated suburban and urban areas in New York State. For the most part, they will stay away from people and pets, but conflicts could happen, especially during the spring denning and pupping period.

Coyotes mustn't associate humans with food. To reduce or prevent conflicts with coyotes, take the following steps: