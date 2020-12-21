Utica Rome Area Churches Christmas Eve Services For 2020

This year everything has been so different due to the pandemic. If you were looking to attend a Christmas Eve service in person, or virtually, here's a list of services for Utica, Rome, and the Syracuse areas of Central New York.

Chadwicks

St. Patrick – St. Anthony Parish of Chadwicks has two services planned, but tickets are necessary:

Christmas Eve 3:00 pm

Christmas Day 11:00 am

Clinton

Here's a look at the schedule of events for the Clinton United Methodist Church:

Thursday, December 24th

- Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on YouTube, 5 p.m. (PREMIERE)

- Gather Around the Church Building with your family to sing carols and end singing “Joy To the World”, 7 p.m.

St. James' Epsiscopal Church invites the community to a livestream Christmas Eve service, Thursday December 24 at 8:00 P.M. The musical prelude starts at 7:45 pm.

The Stone Presbyterian Church will hold a Christmas Eve service 7:00 p.m. – Christmas Eve (The Lord’s Supper). It'll be in person.

Durhamville

Durhamville Baptist Church, is inviting community members to join them for Christmas Eve service. It will also offer the chance to worship online through Facebook/BDC3753 beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, call the church at 315-363-3753.

Frankfort

Our Lady Queen of Apostles of Frankfort will be offering Christmas Eve Mass at 4 pm (Annunciation) and 8 pm (Queen of Apostles) and Christmas Day Mass will be at 9 am (Queen of Apostles) and 11 am (Annunciation). Given the limited number of people the church can hold due to the pandemic, pre-registration for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Masses will be required.

Ilion

Annunciation Church of Ilion will be offering Christmas Eve Mass at 4 pm (Annunciation) and 8 pm (Queen of Apostles) and Christmas Day Mass will be at 9 am (Queen of Apostles) and 11 am (Annunciation). Given the limited number of people the church can hold due to the pandemic, pre-registration for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Masses will be required.

New Hartford

New Hartford Presbyterian Church will be offering a virtual Christmas Eve service.

Oriskany Falls

The Oriskany Falls-Augusta Presbyterian Church will hold its annual candle light Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24. The service will be held in the upstairs sanctuary to allow for more social distancing. Masks are required.

Vernon Center

The Augusta Presbyterian Church in Oriskany Falls will worship at the former Vernon Center Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 27. Everyone in the community is encouraged to come. The theme of the service will be saying goodbye to 2020.

Utica

The Holy Trinity Church of Utica is offering the following schedule for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Due to COVID-19 space restrictions, please pre-register for the Christmas mass you will attend:

Dec 24 - Christmas Eve

4:00pm

- Christmas Eve Mass (full)

5:30pm

- Christmas Eve Mass

11:30pm

- Caroling & Koledy followed by Midnight Mass

Dec 25 - Christmas Day

12:00am

- Midnight Mass

8:00am

- Christmas Day Mass

10:00am

- Christmas Day Mass

11:30am

- Christmas Day Mass (Latin)

Do You Have Any To Add To Our List?

Do you want to add another service to our list? Email david.wheeler@townsquaremedia.com and we will add your service to our list.