Leaders Agree on $900 Billion Relief Bill, Stimulus Checks On the Way

More help is on the way. Leaders have agreed on a $900 billion pandemic relief bill that includes direct payments and additional unemployment benefits.

Lawmakers reached an agreement Sunday on an emergency coronavirus relief package that will bring much needed funds to save the lives and livelihoods of the American people struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

"As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own," tweeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "We will pass another rescue package ASAP."

The package includes direct payments of $600 for eligible Americans, half the amount handed out earlier in the year. Eligible families will also receive an additional $600 per child.

Unemployed workers are getting more help too. The package has $300 in weekly unemployment benefits through mid-March and the Save Our Stages Act for for indie music venues, Broadway, comedy clubs, indie movie theaters, and more. "These are people’s jobs and livelihoods, and they need this help now," tweeted Senator Chuck Schumer.

$16 billion is going to help the airline industry. Another $4 billion in relief is on the way for the MTA. There's $82 billion in aid for K-12 schools and colleges and another $10 billion for child care providers.

An extension on the eviction moratorium was included in the plan and direct emergency rental assistance is also provided.

What isn't included in the latest plan is any state or local funding.

Senator Schumer vows to do more to help. "Anyone who thinks this is enough does not know what’s going on in America and has not looked into the eyes of a small business owner, a restaurant owner losing their business," Schumer tweeted.

Lawmakers are expected to vote Monday before President Trump signs the pandemic relief bill.