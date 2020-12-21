Food Recall: Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Meals

There may be an extra crunch in some Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken Meals. The USDA announced Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of the frozen meals because of a foreign matter.

The problem came to light this past Friday, December 18 when the company received 5 complaints from consumers who found pieces of hard plastic in the mashed potatoes. The company believes the plastic pieces came from a broken conveyor belt during production. Here are the packages under recall.

8 5/8-oz. (244g) carton trays of “LEAN CUISINE Baked Chicken, white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy” with a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021. The package bear establishment number “EST. P-9018” on the side of the case near the lot number. These items were shipped to nationwide.

Nestle USA

No reports of ill effects have been confirmed, but the USDA urges consumers who have purchased these products to throw them away or return to the place of purchase for a refund. Read more on the recall at the USDA's website.