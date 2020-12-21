New Coronavirus Strain Worries New York Officials

There is no doubt that we are all anxiously waiting for the current COVID pandemic to end. With vaccines headed to New York, there is hope that there is some end in sight. However, New York is keeping its eye on what is happening in the UK as a new strain of COVID may be showing some strength.

Right now, several flights a day arrive in New York from the U.K. This is especially alarming since the new strain seems to be even more aggressive in terms of spread.

2021 can't get here soon enough. But the winter is just starting and people will be indoors most of the next few months. Ideally, we would be outside more and spreading out more to help keep the virus from spreading. The "living room" spread seems to be the biggest concern.

As we wait for the vaccines and wear out masks, the federal government is getting ready to send out the next round of stimulus money to most Americans.