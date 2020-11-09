Too many people fall for scams on a daily basis, but this is one that hits too close to home, Varick Street to be exact.

The staff at Zeina's Cafe got notified Monday of a post circulating Facebook that was from a Facebook page named "Zeina's Ca." They say that the page tried adding all of the fans from the official business page, and are sending messages saying that they "won a $50 gift card with a link to claim their prize."

The link leads to a place to input your credit card number.

Here's a tip: if it seems shady, it probably is shady.

If you got sent a friend request from the page, it is suggested for you not only to delete it, but to report the page as well.

We were just made aware that a fake account was made under “Zeina’s Ca”. They are adding all of our fans and sending... Posted by Zeina's Cafe on Monday, November 9, 2020

HOW TO DETECT IF SOMETHING ONLINE IS A SCAM:

If you've never experienced being scammed online before, there's a few things here that automatically make something like this a giant red flag.

It's not the official business page of Zeina's. You can find that here. Typically, if any "giveaways" were to happen, it would be on their reputable business page.

If you ever "win" anything, there would never be a need for you to enter a credit card number.

Those who fall for giveaways like this put themselves at risk for multiple different things. Snopes says they are "unwittingly help spammers pollute the social network with scams, they may also risk being exposed to malware, clickjacking, or other unpleasantries (such as finding their names and identities endorsing a scam, hate page, or other undesirable activity)."

Do your research before falling for it!