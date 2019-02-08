Central New York’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Your Valentine’s Date
There's nothing like gazing across a candlelit table at your loved one on Valentine's Day. We asked, you answered: these are the most romantic restaurants in Central New York.
Listener's Choice: Most Romantic Restaurants in Central New York
- Delmonico's - incredible and consistent Italian food
- Beardslee Castle - incredible setting for "inspired American cuisine"
- TS Steakhouse - an unmatched experience in an elegant setting at Turning Stone
- The Horned Dorset Inn - French cuisine
- The Willows - "New American" food
- Symeon's - traditional Greek food and reasonable prices
- The Tailor and The Cook - elegant Farm to Table, named among the United State's most romantic dining spots
- Georgio's - Italian food with a great bar, in a cozy atmosphere
- Bella Cucina - Italian food in a setting with great ambiance
- Michael's Fine Food & Spirits - freshest seafood, prime beef, chops, veal, chicken, pasta, all served with great care and attention by Michael and his dedicated staff
Most Romantic Restaurants in Utica
According to Yelp users, these are the most romantic spots to grab a meal:
- Tailor and The Cook
- Tavolo
- Ocean Blue Restaurant
- Aquavino
- The Willows
- Bella Regina
- Motus
- Bagg's Square Cafe
- Ambassador Restaurant
- Joe's Restaurant
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Rome
These are as selected by users on Yelp.
- The Savoy
- The Vigneto Restaurant
- El Jarocho Mexican Restaurant and Bar
- Raspberries Cafe of Rome
- Delta Lake Inn
- Best Food Chinese and Pizza
- Vescio's Franklin Hotel
- Aquino's Family Restaurant
- The Clover
- Coalyard Charlie's
Never let it be said there aren't plenty of choices for a romantic meal in Central New York. Of course, if you don't make a reservation soon, you may find the most romantic spot will have to be your own kitchen.