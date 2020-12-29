Utica Police are continuing to deal with an increase in violence in the city. Whether it be gun shots or other forms of violence, the police are responding to incidents almost daily.

Officials say units were called to a convenience store on Oneida Street Monday at approximately 10 a.m. regarding a stabbing incident. Police say the victim and another man were engaged in an altercation.

Officers say 29-year-old Davarr Pedlar allegedly stabbed the victim in the stomach. The victim was then transported to St. Elizabeth’s in Utica for serious injuries, but is expected to survive. Pedlar is facing 1st degree Assault charges.

Most recently, the Utica Police Department has responded to multiple 'shots fired' incidents as well. Early Monday morning police say shots were reported in the area of the 1000 block of Sunset Avenue. Nobody was reported injured in that event. However, two other incidents over the Christmas holiday weekend injured two.

Police say the first ‘shots fired’ call happened around 3:40 p.m. on Christmas Day at the intersection of James Street and Seymour Avenue. Officers say, upon arrival they found a wounded male who had been shot in the back of his leg. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s for treatment. The male victim tells police he was walking on Seymour when a dark colored vehicle approached him, fired shots and fled the scene.

Another incident being investigated happened Saturday, December 26th at 7 p.m. Police say a man walked into St. Elizabeth’s Hospital after he was wounded in the leg by gunfire. Police say the male reported the shooting to have happened on Rutger Street near Nichols Street, but no evidence was found to confirm those details. Both injuries mentioned are said to not be life-threatening and Major Crimes is handling both cases.

If you have any information that would be of assistance to Utica Police in any of their investigations you are urged to contact them. You can report crimes and tips anonymously through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and a cash reward may be paid out.