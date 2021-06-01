UPDATED 6/1, 1:08 PM-The victim in yesterday’s shooting is now conscious and expected to survive, albeit with a long road to recovery.

Due to her age, her identity will not be released at this time.

The increase in violence in the City of Utica is nothing new, but over the holiday weekend it reached a new level of concern. A 16-year-old girl was struck by gunfire following a shooting in the city and is now sedated following surgery.

Utica Police first reported that officers were called to the intersection of Schuyler Street and Knox Street for a shooting investigation on Monday at around 2PM. Officials say when they arrived on scene they located a young girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to her chest.

The young girl, only 16-year-old, was transported immediately to St. Elizabeth Hospital to undergo emergency surgery. Police announced just after 5:30PM Monday that she was out of surgery and sedated. Officials believe a more comprehensive idea of her condition will be known later today.

Police are still looking for suspects in the case. They have very little information at this time and are asking anyone who may have knowledge about this case to contact them. One can only hope that someone will come forward if they know someone considering a young teenage girl was hit in the chest. The violence is getting out of control and young people are being impacted.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to contact the Utica Police Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. Another option for reporting information is through Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. They are an organization set up to allow for anonymous reporting of criminal activity in exchange for a possible cash reward. You can call their number at 1-866-730-8477.

