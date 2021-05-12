Utica Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash on the Parkway

Portions of the Parkway in Utica were shut down Wednesday night following a fatal motorcycle accident in the city.

Utica Police officials say just after 6PM police and fire units were called to the scene at the intersection of Genesee Street and the Parkway for reports of a motor vehicle accident. Reports indicated that it was a serious accident involving a van and a motorcycle, according to Utica Police.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicated the motorcycle was traveling south on Genesee Street when the rider apparently lost control of his motorcycle and slid through the intersection. As a result, the rider struck a van and became stuck underneath it, according to police. Investigators say the van was traveling west on the Parkway passing through a green light.

Authorities say the rider of the motorcycle was removed from underneath the van and transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital with life threatening injuries. Officials say despite valiant efforts from the Utica Fire Department EMTs and staff at St. Elizabeth, the operator of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the driver of the motorcycle is not being identified pending notification of next of kin. Further details will be provided when they become available. As of 9PM, Utica Police investigators and accident reconstruction teams were still on the scene. The intersection remained closed so that evidence could be collected. Currently, no charges are being filed against any party involved and Utica Police will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.