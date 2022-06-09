A man from Erie County, Pennsylvania is facing several charges after allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal accident that took place over the weekend.

New York State Police from the Jamestown barracks were called to the intersection of Marvin Road and Belknap Road at approximately 2:40pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022. T The initial call was for a reported collision and accident involving a motorcycle.

Marvin Road and Belknap Road via Google Maps (June 2022)

In a written release the NYSP says that the results of the investigation "revealed that a 2012 GMC Sierra was traveling south on Marvin Road and [the driver] missed the turn for Belknap Road. The GMC stopped in the roadway and proceeded to back up."

At the same time police say that 64-year-old Andrew E. Honard of Erie, Pennsylvania was driving a 2000 Harley Davidson south on Marvin Road. He hit the back end of the GMC.

Honard was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Marvin Road and Belknap Road (image captured July 2009) via Google Maps (June 2022)

Police allege that the driver of the GMC, later identified as 32-year-old Slater R. Lindstrom of Corry, Pennsylvania, left the scene.

Troopers with the New York State Police, working with the Pennsylvania State Police, found the driver of the GMC. Lindstrom was ticketed for leaving the scene of a fatal collision, unlicensed operation, and reckless driving.

The NYSP's Collision Reconstruction Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) were a part of the NYSP investigation.

Witnesses, anyone with dashcam footage, or anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation of this incident is asked to contact police.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved and no other physical injuries were reported.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

