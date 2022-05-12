Utica Police Asking For The Public’s Help In Gang Assault Investigation
Utica Police are investigating a gang assault that happened at around 11:45 last night at the intersection of Maple Street and Lenox Avenue.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Maple Street, where they met a victim who told officers he had just been jumped by a group of unknown individuals near the intersection of Lenox Ave just a few minutes earlier.
Authorities say the victim had several visible injuries, including a cut to the head and face that appeared to have been made by a sharp cutting instrument.
The victim could not provide police with a great deal of detail about what transpired other than he was walking and a group had assaulted him.
The investigation is on-going by members of the Criminal Investigations Division and police are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident to the Utica Police Department CID at: (315) 223-3510.
An anonymous online tips can also be submitted at MohawkValleyCrimeStoppers.com
Tips can also be made by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), or by using the P3 Tips Mobile App.
UTICA POLICE MAKE ARREST IN HIT AND RUN
Meanwhile, Utica Police have arrested a Utica woman in connection with a hit-and-run accident on the 700 block of Rutger Street involving a car and a pedestrian on May 3, 2022.
28-year old Brittany Morris is charged with Leaving the Scene of a Serious Physical Injury Accident, a felony.
Police say the victim is still in ICU with serious injuries.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]