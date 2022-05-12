Crime Stoppers: Rome Man Wanted by Police on Multiple Charges
The Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a 30-year-old male wanted on multiple charges, including 2 counts of Acting in a Manner Injurious to a Child, according to Rome Police.
Between September of 2020 and October of 2021, Nash was allegedly involved in several domestic incidents resulting in 2 arrest warrants and one bench warrant being issued, according to Rome PD Captain Kevin James. Nash has not only been involved in Domestic incidents, but has also violated court orders by numerous unwanted telephone threats and voice messages, according to James.
CRIMINAL CHARGES
PL 215.50 (03) CRIM CONTEMPT-2ND DISOBEY COURT ORDER (two counts)
PL 215.51 (C) CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST PRIOR CONVICTION
PL 215.51 (BV) CRIM CONTEMPT-1ST PHY SICAL CONTACT
PL 215.50 (06) CRIM CONTEMPT 2ND DISOBEY COURT ORDER
PL 135.60 (01) COERCION 3RD
PL 260.10 (01) ACT IN MANNER INJURIOUS TO CHILD (two counts)
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
WANTED BY ROME POLICE DEPARTMENT
Lawrence Nash
Black male, 30 years of age,
DOB: 07-01-1991
Approx. 5’10”
Weight: approx., 140 pounds
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Nash, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.