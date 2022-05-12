Live Like Royalty At Breathtaking Morris Manor Country Estate In Upstate NY [Photos]

Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty on a country estate? Here's your big chance to do just that if you happen to have $3.2 million for this private and stunning historic home, just about halfway between Morris and Gilbertsville, NY on Rt. 51.

I first became aware of this home as a child who grew up in the Gilbertsville school district. It was always one of those homes where you could tell that someone very wealthy and important had lived there. The estate was tucked away off the road, hidden behind trees and thick shrubs for privacy.

As an adult, I was lucky enough to actually tour the house and grounds when I was part of a movie that was filmed on location there for a few scenes. It is a stunning estate that includes the 9800 square feet manor house, along with horse stables, an Annex with a bowling alley, a laundry house, a greenhouse, machine shop, kennels, a guest house, a storage shed, and even an orchard!

Describing it just doesn't do it justice so take a peek at this incredible property!

Morris Manor via www.zillow.com/ Morris Manor via www.zillow.com loading...

Morris Manor via www.zillow.com Morris Manor via www.zillow.com loading...

Morris Manor via www.zillow.com Morris Manor via www.zillow.com loading...

Morris Manor via www.zillow.com Morris Manor via www.zillow.com loading...

Morris Manor via www.zillow.com Morris Manor via www.zillow.com loading...

Morris Manor via www.zillow.com Morris Manor via www.zillow.com loading...

Morris Manor via www.zillow.com Morris Manor via www.zillow.com loading...

Morris Manor via www.zillow.com Morris Manor via www.zillow.com loading...

Morris Manor via www.zillow.com Morris Manor via www.zillow.com loading...

Morris Manor via www.zillow.com Morris Manor via www.zillow.com loading...

Get our free mobile app

There are plenty more photos for you to check out of Morris Manor via www.zillow.com. It's easy to see why this is priced so high. This formal home may not be everyone's cup of tea but it sure is a beauty!

Take a Look: 10 Sophisticated Dining Hot Spots In Otsego County Otsego County has its fair share of eateries but most of them are very casual in terms of the decor. If you're looking for something "next level" - a finer dining experience, check out these more sophisticated restaurants in Otsego County that also feature delicious and varied cuisine.

Stunning Mural Transforms Oneonta, NY Eyesore Into Eye Candy A building that the City of Oneonta plans to demolish, and one of Oneonta, NY's biggest eyesores, has been getting a major makeover thanks to artist James R. Mcilroy, owner of Wolfhound Studio which is a tattoo and art studio at 269 Main Street, Oneonta. Mcilroy has been creating murals on the side of the former Oneonta Sales building on the corner of Market St. and Chestnut St. Extension - a building formerly used as storage by the Twelve Tribes group in Oneonta. Now, instead of focusing on the ugliness of this horrible structure, the eye is drawn instead to the beauty of Mcilroy's artwork. Talk about a transformation!