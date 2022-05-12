Utica Police are investigating a stabbing.

Officers were called to St. Luke’s Hospital just after 10:00 Wednesday night regarding a stabbing victim who had driven himself to the hospital.

Police say the victim had been stabbed four times in the face and body.

It was learned that the stabbing took place at a store at the corner of John Street and Blandina Street and that an unknown man had stabbed the victim during an argument.

The name of the victim has not been released

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police say updates will be released as they become available.

Meanwhile, three Utica men are facing weapons charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the 1500 block of High Street.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

Officers with the UPD's GIVE and Crime Prevention Units were conducting a proactive detail to combat recent gun violence and shots fired incidents.

The vehicle had been identified as one that had been involved in a recent “shots fired” incident.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

It was learned that he driver of the vehicle was driving with a suspended license and the vehicle had to be towed.

During the impound process, officers found a bag in the vehicle that allegedly contained a loaded, defaced 9mm handgun.

20-year-old-Alphonso Coney, 20-year-old Jahiem Nashaner and 19-year-old Isiir Thomson were all charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of weapon.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

Coney is also charged with vehicle and traffic law violations.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department.. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

The Worst Spots for Panhandlers in Utica These intersections are where you're most likely to encounter a panhandler in Utica.