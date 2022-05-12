Busy Night; Utica Police Investigate Stabbing And Seize Illegal Handgun
Utica Police are investigating a stabbing.
Officers were called to St. Luke’s Hospital just after 10:00 Wednesday night regarding a stabbing victim who had driven himself to the hospital.
Police say the victim had been stabbed four times in the face and body.
It was learned that the stabbing took place at a store at the corner of John Street and Blandina Street and that an unknown man had stabbed the victim during an argument.
The name of the victim has not been released
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and police say updates will be released as they become available.
Meanwhile, three Utica men are facing weapons charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night on the 1500 block of High Street.
Officers with the UPD's GIVE and Crime Prevention Units were conducting a proactive detail to combat recent gun violence and shots fired incidents.
The vehicle had been identified as one that had been involved in a recent “shots fired” incident.
It was learned that he driver of the vehicle was driving with a suspended license and the vehicle had to be towed.
During the impound process, officers found a bag in the vehicle that allegedly contained a loaded, defaced 9mm handgun.
20-year-old-Alphonso Coney, 20-year-old Jahiem Nashaner and 19-year-old Isiir Thomson were all charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of weapon.
Coney is also charged with vehicle and traffic law violations.