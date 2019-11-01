Utica Pioneers Hockey Opens at Home on Saturday

The Utica College Men's Hockey team is opening the 2019-20 season at home on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Pioneers are part of a double header as the Comets play home in the evening. Saturday's game is sold out.

The Pioneers host Canton at 2 p.m. at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. A limited number of tickets are on sale now for the game. Utica plays at home on November 15th versus Nazareth at 7 p.m..

Head coach Gary Heenan will be on Keeler on Friday morning.