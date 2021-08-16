Utica Police are reporting a car/pedestrian accident that occurred outside a real estate office and commercial printing business in Downtown Utica.

Sgt. Mike Curley of the Utica Police Department tells WIBX that an 18-year-old female claims her accelerator became stuck, while in reverse. Curley says in the process the driver struck a male contractor and the facade of the building at a high rate of speed. Both the car and the building sustained damage.

Curley says the accident happened just before 10AM Monday at 54 Franklin Square, home to River Hills Properties and Avalon Printing. The contractor, who was doing work outside the building, was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital where he is currently being treated for multiple broken bones, according to police. At this time police do not believe his injuries are life threatening.

The damage to the building, while significant could have been a lot worse. The more severe occurrence was the accidental striking of the man doing work outside. At this time, Utica Police say there are no tickets being issued andy are continuing to investigate the incident. The female's car was secured by the Utica Police Department for a mechanical and electronic evaluation to assist in the investigation. More details will be provided as necessary. At the present time, police tape has been put up at the site of the accident for people to avoid that area, while the investigation is ongoing.

