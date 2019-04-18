Utica Coffee Roasting Company gear has been seen over 7 millions times in the video of a wildly popular makeup artist and social media influencer.

Utica Coffee isn't just our favorite coffee - it's been gaining popularity all over the country - and so has it's iconic logo. In fact, a mystery person in a Jeffree Star video was spotted wearing a Utica Coffee hoodie while filming a video in Los Angeles, California. If you don't know who Jeffree Star is - he's a makeup artist and social media influencer whose makeup collections and social media presence have earned him 14 million YouTube subscribers and a new worth that's estimated to be around $50 million.

Credit: YouTube screen grab/Jeffree Star

You might recall that Utica Coffee also made a BuzzFeed Valentine's list this year - more proof that people from all over are noticing Utica's locally roasted coffee.

The video that shows the Utica Coffee gear has been seen over 7 million times. If you want to catch the shot for yourself - it's around the 4:33 mark.

If you want to grab yourself some Utica Roasting gear - you can pick it up in store, or select from a limited collection online at uticacoffeeroasting.com