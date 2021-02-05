Utica City FC Opts Out Of 2020-21 MASL Season

Utica City FC is opting out of the 2020-21 MASL season under the league’s COVID-19 Voluntary Suspension Policy.

Utica City joins the Harrisburg Heat and Rochester Lancers, who also made their announcements today.

Utica, Harrisburg and Rochester join Milwaukee, Mesquite, Turlock, Sonora, Monterrey and Baltimore who previously announced they were opting out.

“After several months of planning, monitoring public health guidelines, and agreeing on an initial return-to-play date of March, this was an extremely difficult decision to make,” said Tommy Tanner, General Manager Utica City FC. “It has become apparent that we will not be able to play in front of the best fans in the MASL. The reality of no attendance and the challenges of having to play so many games in such a short period of time under current Covid-19 restrictions, we determined it was in the best interests of our players, fans, staff, and soccer community to sit out the current season.

Tanner says the team plans to immediately start planning for the 2021-22 season.