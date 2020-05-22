Utica City FC Offering Online Soccer Camps

The Utica City FC soccer club has been a great community partner during its first two years in the Mohawk Valley. And the team has furthered that connection with its lastest project.

As the team trains privately and waits for the possibility of a Major Arena Soccer League post-season playoff scenario, they're staying busy with their constituents--families and fans in Central New York. In conjunction with Herkimer College, Utica City FC is holding special online soccer camps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Many kids have been missing exercise and organized athletics during the lockdown. These camps will give them an outlet to achieve skills, fitness and fun.

The first camp (May 18-25) sold out quickly and more camp weeks are in the works. The sessions are available through Zoom video chats and space is limited.

It's also the chance to get to know the players in an intimate atmosphere, as each training session has a maximum of 20 participants. Utica City FC head coach Ryan Hall, along with captains Nate Bourdeau and Bo Jelovac, are amoong the notables running the camps, which are being hosted by Herkimer College.

In order to get the most out of the drills, the team says the only equipment you need is a soccer ball and cones (or similar markers).

For more info about the camps or to sign up for a training session, go to this Utica City FC webpage.