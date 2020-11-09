Utica City FC is asking for guidance from New York State in hopes of allowing fans back into the Adirondack Bank Center when the Major Arena Soccer League returns to action.

A recent vote by the MASL Board of Directors means the season could start as early as December 31st.

Currently, New York State is not allowing fans in attendance at sporting events, as the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Buffalo Bills and other New York teams have had to play in front of empty stadiums when at home. But according to a release on the UCFC team site, the state is ''currently not permitting live sporting events to take place at the Adirondack Bank Center, even without fans'' in attendance.

Utica City team officials say they hope to part of a MASL modified league for the upcoming season. Obviously the first step is getting approval to play at the Adirondack Bank Center. And, they want to develop a plan that allows fans to attend game, while protecting the safety of all involved.

The release from the team hopes have a plan in place ahead of that possible MASL season start date of December 31st.

''We are excited to hear that the MASL plans to move forward with the 2020-21 season,” said Tommy Tanner, General Manager of Utica City FC. “I know that our players and coaches are eager to get back on the field, and we look forward to working with New York State to hopefully re-open safely and participate in the 2021 season.”

