Many hockey and soccer fans are wondering if the Adirondack Bank Center will have Comets and UCFC action this season. With the Pandemic still active and the number of cases going back up, Adirondack Bank Center officials remain optimistic.

Season ticket holders for The Comets and The Utica City Football Club received an email Monday with a list of answers to 'Frequently Asked Questions.' The email opened with well wishes and hopes that fans and their families have stayed safe and healthy this year.

Of course the biggest and most frequently asked 'frequently asked question' is will there be fans at the hockey or soccer games this year? Adirondack Bank Center officials say, "At this time, the Adirondack Bank Center is looking forward to welcoming Comets, Utica City, and Utica College fans back for our respective 2020-21 seasons." Of course there are several unknowns, such as whether Governor Cuomo will even allow fans. It's important to remain optimistic and that's what 'The Bank' officials are doing,

Another factor to consider is what the NHL, AHL and MASL decide to do. Unlike the NHL, the AHL does not have a league-wide TV contract and officials say that makes having no fans at games a 'moot concept.' While they have not received any word yet on capacity limits, officials at the Adirondack Bank Center are coming up with multiple plans to adjust to any curve ball they're thrown.

The email to season ticket holders also addresses steps being taken to keep things clean, sanitized and safe! Officials say, "Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rick Redmond, GM of the Adirondack Bank Center, has championed a new health and safety division of arena operations, with a primary focus on testing, sanitizing, cleaning, PPE, social distancing, temperature checks and more." Those practices are currently in place and are being done with the youth sports tenants currently using the building.

The email also went on to address the previously scheduled Toby Keith concert. The concert has been rescheduled and the anticipated date is Friday, May 28, 2021. For those that haven't already, you're encouraged to get your tickets before they sell out. If you have already purchased tickets and have questions you can call the ticketing office at 315-790-9070. Let's hope the doors of the iconic Auditorium will be open soon!