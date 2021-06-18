Get A Loaf Of This- Where Is Utica Bread Adding Their Third Location?

Get a loaf of this news- Utica Bread is now open in Clinton New York.

Utica Bread made the announcement on Facebook, following rumors of the Clinton location:

Utica Bread is super excited to announce our newest location… Ready? You might want to sit down… CLINTON IS IN THE HOUSE!!!! 32 Chenango Av Clinton, NY. Phone# (315) 927-8050 Open Wed-Sun 8-2. Come on down and check us out!"

This will be the third location for Utica Bread. They are currently at 412 Main Street in

Utica, 52 1/2 Genesee Street in New Hartford.

Utica Bread offers European Style bread and pastries. They also offer an interesting selection of New York State grocery and Farmstead cheeses.

Food & Wine Rates Utica Bread Among Top 100 Bakeries in America

Utica Bread has scored another major honor. First it was their chocolate croissants, mentioned in 2018 by Food & Wine magazine. Now, the same publication has placed Utica Bread on its list of The 100 Best Bakeries in America. Started by Tim Hardiman and his partners, Utica Bread was then sold to Tim Owens a couple of years ago.

From the piece on Food & Wine's website, Utica Bread is described this way:

A workhorse of a bakery that’s part of a vibrant little culinary community of old and new favorites in a town doesn’t get all that much attention from outside, the croissants here easily compete on a regional level, and their breads are the sort every neighborhood deserves.

If you check out that article, you'll find Utica Bread, in alphabetical order, toward the bottom of the list. You can read more here.

10 Summertime Restaurants In The Utica and Rome Area That Deserve Way More Credit The warmer weather is on the way for the Utica and Rome area of Central New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready? Here are 10 summertime restaurants in Central New York that deserve way more credit:



10 Breweries in Central New York You Need To Visit At Least Once Have a little brouhaha with a locally made brew! Central New York is pretty blessed to have some amazing breweries in our back yard. Here's ten different options you need to visit at least once.