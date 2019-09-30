Utica Bread Reveals Planned New Hartford Location

Get ready, New Hartford. Utica Bread is coming to the village, and the location is perfect.

Utica Bread, home of the nationally-recognized pain au chocolate, announced they were in the planning stages of bringing their locally-made breads and delicacies to New Hartford. The location remained a secret...until now.

The bakery plans to add a location at 56 Genesee Street, the former home of The Healthy Tan. Utica Bread announced the news on their Facebook page.

The location offers on-street parking and additional parking in a rear lot. As many of the commenters of Facebook noted, the new proposed location is within walking distance of much of New Hartford, making Utica Bread a great new option for your weekend walk.

Was another "secret" revealed in the comments?

Grace Spada replied to Utica Bread on Facebook: "We have plenty of blank canvas in Rome and we need a bakery." Interestingly, Utica Bread replied they're "already on it." Could that mean Rome could also see Utica Bread coming to their city? Time will tell.

Until then, we're looking forward to the addition of Utica Bread to the Village of New Hartford.