Utica Restaurant Gets Featured Spot on Food Network TV Show

We've already witnessed The Tailor & the Cook receiving many accolades for its unique food and dining experiences. And Utica Bread has also previously garnered national acclaim.

Now, it's Boneyard BBQ's turn. The South Utica eatery has joined the party and hit the big time. The folks at the Boneyard BBQ tooted their own horn (and rightly so) on their Facebook page:

We’re going to be on NATIONAL TELEVISION! Tomorrow, August 24th 10pm, The FOOD NETWORK will be featuring the Boneyard BBQ on Andrew Zimmerman’s "DELICIOUS DESTINATIONS”. Don’t miss it!

Zimmern's story is interesting. He was born in New York City and, according to Wikipedia, "owing to severe drug and alcohol addictions...was homeless for about one year (and) survived by stealing purses from cafes and selling the contents." He got clean at the world-famous Hazelden Treatment Clinic, and went on to become an acclaimed chef, restaurateur, food critic and radio and tv host. So, a nod from Zimmern is really big.

If you're going to check out the Boneyard BBQ, it's located at the corner of Seward and Roosevelt in Utica, just a couple of blocks from Chanatry's on French Road. The exact address is 244 Roosevelt Drive. They serve beer and mixed drinks to go with your bbq. Their website is boneyardbbqcny.com.

Here's their menu:

Credit: Boneyard BBQ Facebook page