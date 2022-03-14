Leaders Request $250 Million Investment In Minor League Stadiums

A group of 13 municipalities from around the state are calling on Governor Hochul to provide $250 million in capital investment in upstate minor league baseball stadiums.

The request comes with New York State ready to allocate up to $850 million for a new $1.45 billion stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bill Equity Investment effort is being spearheaded by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.and Robert Julian the President of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL).

The Utica Blue Sox are members of the PGCBL.

The Blue Sox play their homes games at Donovan Stadium at Murnane Field.

In a letter to Governor Hochul, Picente, Julian, the municipal leaders and corresponding team owners called on her to add $250 million in capital funding to the state budget in concert with funding for the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

“From being abandoned by Major League Baseball to being excluded from COVID-19 assistance, municipally-owned minor league baseball stadiums have faced a host of unforeseen challenges in recent years,” Picente said. “With the Bills poised to reap close to a billion dollars in state funding, we are simply seeking some level of equity in capital funding.”

Other offiicals involved in the effort include Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, Amsterdam Mayor Michael Cinquanti, Boonville Mayor Eric McIntyre, Elmira Mayor Daniel Mandell, Glens Falls Mayor William Collins, Jamestown Mayor Edward Sundquist, Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, Newark Mayor Jonathan Taylor, Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, Little Falls Mayor Mark Blask, Saugerties Mayor William Murphy and Batavia City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr.

Cedric Mullins Wins Silver Slugger Award

2021 World Series Artifacts Will Live in Cooperstown at Baseball Hall of Fame Artifacts from the 2021 World Series that featured the Atlanta Braves' first championship since 1995, made their way to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Braves beat the Houston Astros 7-0 on Tuesday night in Houston, clinching the World Series in game 6, 4 games to 2.

The baseball artifacts were on display in Albany at the Albany Airport baggage claim area on Wednesday, before making the trip to Cooperstown.

Here are 9 now historic artifacts from the series that will forever live at the Hall of Fame.