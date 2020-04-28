Utica Bar Offering ‘Tipsy Learning’ at Home with ‘Zoom Sips’

If you're missing your favorite watering hole, or looking for a way to have some fun on your next Zoom get together - The Stief is ready to hook you up.

Utica's iconic pub, The Stief, is sponsoring 'Zoom Sips', a virtual experience that will bring their bartender, Amanda Karboski, right to your living room. The innovative experience allows you to book an hour with Amanda, and she'll teach you and 8-10 friends how to mix a specialty cocktail. All you need to do is pick up your own ingredients.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Billed as "tipsy learning to pass the time", Zoom Sips allows you to choose from specialty martinis, Bourbon, whiskey, or tequilas - or whatever you'd like. It's just $5 per person until you reach $50. Tipping is encouraged, and helps support Amanda, who works as a full-time wedding planner in NYC, and bartends at The Stief during her slow season.

If you'd like to schedule a Zoom Sips date, just call Amanda at (917) 560-1316.

Credit: Amanda Karboski

It's time for a virtual cocktail hour!