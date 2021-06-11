This Cocktail Recipe is Delicious and Will Keep You Awake

Looking for a great drink recipe for the early summer around the pool? Here's one that you'll enjoy and will keep you awake.The drink is called the Mind Eraser and it's actually a version of the Black Russian cocktail which was invented in the late 1940s. Combining vodka, coffee liqueur and sparkling water, it’s essentially a Black Russian with bubbles, according to Liquor.com. And over the decades, it’s become a popular option for bar patrons seeking a boozy cocktail with a caffeinated kick.Which came first? The Back Russian or the White Russian?The winner of this contest is the Black Russian, because the White Russian is actually a derivative of the Black Russian.The current variation, The Mind Eraser, begins with coffee liqueur, then slowly add the vodka followed by the club soda for a dark-to-clear effect from the bottom up. When consumed with a straw, you taste the liquids in order, tasting each layer as you down the drink.Here's the recipe if you want to give it a try. Cheers!
Ingredients
- 2 ounces coffee liqueur
- ounces vodka
- Club soda, to top
Add the coffee liqueur to an ice-filled rocks glass.
Slowly layer the vodka on top of the coffee liqueur.
Top with the club soda, and serve with a straw
