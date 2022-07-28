The finishing touches are being put on a transformation project that has revamped an old gas station and coffee shop into the Utica-area's newest restaurant.

Chicken Licious is preparing to open on River Road, straddling Utica and Marcy line, in what was once a gas station/convenience store and Dunkin Donuts.

New restaurant set to open on River Road between Utica and Marcy, NY, (TSM July 2022) New restaurant set to open on River Road between Utica and Marcy, NY, at the site of what once was a gas station/convenience store and a Dunkin' Donuts (TSM July 2022) loading...

What's It Called?

If you've never heard of it before, it's because you've never heard of it before!

WIBX 950 caught up with co-owner Muhamed Dautovic of Utica who said Chicken Licious is not a chain, but a 'first of it's kind' offering much more than just chicken sandwiches.

New restaurant set to open on River Road between Utica and Marcy, NY, (TSM July 2022) New restaurant set to open on River Road between Utica and Marcy, NY, (TSM July 2022) loading...

Chicken wings, fish frys and even ice cream will be included in the menu, Dautovic said. And, among the beverage options you'll find at Chicken Licious is Utica Coffee.

The new restaurant is planning to open its doors on August 8, he said, serving eat-in, take-out, and a drive-thru.

Drive-thru window at Chicken Licious, new restaurant set to open between North Utica and Marcy. (TSM JULY 20220) Drive-thru window at Chicken Licious, new restaurant set to open between North Utica and Marcy. (TSM JULY 20220) loading...

Now that you're hungry, keep reading to learn about more than 20 Man vs. Food Challenges you'll across New York State, and a list of restaurants found in New York named as among the best in the country:

21 New York State Food Challenges Man Vs Food Has Taken Have you ever watched Man v. Food? If so, have you ever wondered where across New York State the show has visited? What food challenges were featured?

So far New York State has been featured in Seasons 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, and 9. Through all of those seasons, Man vs. Food has visited New York State 21 times and counting. Here's a look at all the challenges, cities, and restaurants featured:

8 New York Restaurants Make List Of Food Networks Best Burgers In The Country In a recent list of the " 100 Best Burgers In America " from Food Network, New York made the list 8 times. The list from Food Network highlights over 105 restaurants from across America where you can find the best burgers. To have 8 slots is pretty cool.

Here's a look at those 8: