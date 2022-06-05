Some laws make sense.

You know the ones I'm talking about: laws prohibiting murder, drunk driving, parking in front of fire hydrants and others are prudent, and help maintain order in society. When someone breaks one of those laws, the common reaction is: "really?"

Then, there are the other laws. These are often outdated, nonsensical, and appear to have been put into place because of one single incident, that probably happened centuries ago. They were ratified, nonetheless, and oftentimes, most people forget that they even exist.

Yet, they still exist to this day.

We've done some digging, and found an article from Money Inc. that broke down a few of those bizarre laws that are still on the books in the great state of New York. We took a look at a few of the memorable ones, including laws on how to hold a hose in your lawn, how not to treat pigeons, and much, much more.

As it turns out, there are many more wild laws that we didn't get to talk about, so we put together a list of ten more bizarre laws that somehow still exist in New York, according to the Money Inc. article on the topic.

This list is equally as bizarre, and tackles multiple issues with ice cream cones, where a donkey can and cannot sleep, and many other entertaining topics. We wish that we made these up out of thin air, but alas, we did not. As far as we're aware, these are real, and we hope you enjoy every single one of them.

Ten More New York Laws That are Weird, But Somehow Still Exist Some laws make sense, and others do not. New York has its share of laws that make sense, but a few others, that are out-of-touch, and just plain weird.